Woodstock woman dies after four-vehicle crash in Marengo

A 25-year-old Woodstock woman died after a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon outside Marengo, the McHenry County sheriff's office said.

The crash, which involved a semi-tractor trailer and three other vehicles, happened about 4:38 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday.

A 47-year old Joliet man was southbound on Route 23 in a Kenworth semi-tractor trailer when he approached the intersection at River Road. A 2008 Pontiac G6, driven by the Woodstock woman, failed to yield, according to the sheriff's office, and pulled out into the intersection, causing the trailer to crash into the Pontiac's driver's side.

At the same intersection, a 2014 Nissan Rogue, driven by a 63-year-old Marengo woman with an 18-year-old passenger, and a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 27-year-old Harvard man, were northbound on Route 23. Both of these vehicles crashed into the Kenworth and Pontiac as they were coming to rest, the sheriff's office said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Jeep was taken with minor injuries to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. The other people involved in the crash were treated and released at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor to the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Members of the sheriff's office, Marengo Police Department, McHenry County Conservation District Police Department, Marengo Fire Protection District, Huntley Fire Protection District and Woodstock Fire Protection District responded to the crash, according to the news release.