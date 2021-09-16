Lisle man killed in Naperville motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old Lisle man died after crashing his motorcycle Thursday evening in Naperville, authorities said.

Around 6 p.m., the man was riding a 2005 red, white and blue motorcycle north on Naper Boulevard approaching Stoney Brook Drive when he drove off the east side of the road, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, the news release said.

Naper Boulevard was closed from Spindletree Avenue to Stoney Brook Drive, and traffic was rerouted until about 9:30 p.m., according to the news release.

The Naperville Police Department is still investigating the crash. Anyone with information should call (630) 305-5477.