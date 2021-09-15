Northbrook police report results of Labor Day enforcement effort

The Northbrook Police Department issued 120 seat belt citations during its Labor Day traffic safety enforcement effort. During the 19-day mobilization, the Northbrook Police Department also issued:

• 31 speeding citations

• 9 distracted driving citations

• 3 uninsured motorist citations

• 1 suspended license arrest

• 14 other traffic citations

The Northbrook Police Department joined forces with more than 200 other local law enforcement agencies from Aug. 20 through Sept. 7 to get drunken and drugged drivers off our roads and encourage seat belt use. The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities, including a media campaign. The Labor Day "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation.