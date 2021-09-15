 

Cary man charged after collision with Prairie Grove school bus

 
By Madison Savedra
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 9/15/2021 6:00 PM

Cary man under the influence of drugs crashed head-on into a school bus Wednesday morning near Crystal Lake, the McHenry County sheriff's office said.

Police said they responded about 8:15 a.m. to a report of a crash on Crystal Lake Avenue near Hamilton Drive,

 

A 2001 Mazda Tribute was traveling east on Crystal Lake Avenue when it crossed over the centerline and collided with the Prairie Grove School District 46 school bus, the release said.

One student suffered a minor injury, the release said.

The Mazda driver was identified as James T. Owens, 21 of Cary, according to the release. Owens was taken to Northwestern Hospital in McHenry County and later transferred to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for serious but not life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Police said Owens was arrested later for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of cannabis by a driver, along with minor traffic offenses.

