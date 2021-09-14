Police: Streamwood man killed in hit-and-run crash in Bartlett

Bartlett police are investigating the hit-and-run death of a 66-year-old Streamwood man found lying in the roadway Monday night.

The man was suffering from life-threatening injuries when he was discovered at about 9 p.m. near the eastbound left turn lane in the intersection of Lake Street and Park Boulevard.

Paramedics transported the man to Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died from injuries suffered when struck by a motor vehicle, police said.

Bartlett police are withholding the man's identity pending notification of family.

Investigators believe the fleeing vehicle was likely a white Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Cherokee, GMC Savana or Chevrolet Astro, based on a broken driver's side LED headlight recovered from the scene.

Lake Street was closed between Oak Avenue and Park Boulevard for approximately four hours while Bartlett police conducted the early part of their ongoing crash investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Bartlett Police Department at (630) 837-0846.