Bloomingdale looking to add more electric vehicle charging stations

A Chevrolet Volt charges up in a parking garage in Los Angeles. Volta Charging has approached Bloomingdale officials about allowing electronic message centers on charging units to allow advertising and offset the costs. Associated Press/2018

Bloomingdale hopes to entice electric vehicle drivers to shop in the village by adding free charging stations.

Village officials said that Volta Charging has approached the village about allowing electronic message centers on charging units to allow advertising and offset the costs.

If it allows electronic message centers, Bloomingdale would be able to expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations in the village. The charging stations also would be free to use.

Currently, there are 12 charging stations in Bloomingdale, with locations at Walgreens, Best Buy and Woodman's Food Market.

Sean Gascoigne, Bloomingdale's director of community and economic development, said the village is not going to install charging stations. However, the move should help businesses that are adding their own.

Village President Franco Coladipietro said adding charging stations would encourage more residents to buy electric cars. It also would compel people driving through the area to shop where charging stations are available.

"We've got a chance to get ahead of the curve on all of this," Coladipietro said.

Currently, Bloomingdale does not allow electronic message centers near charging sites.

Volta's primary source of revenue is advertising. The company has asked if Bloomingdale trustees would be willing to consider amendments to the village code to allow electronic message centers.

Trustees are expected to review the proposal later this month.