Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man from Wauconda
Updated 9/14/2021 10:01 PM
A missing person alert was issued Tuesday night for an 80-year-old man from Wauconda, according to the Illinois State Police.
The man, identified as Roger Meyer, has a condition that places him in danger, the alert said.
Meyer was last seen on Kimball Avenue wearing an orange shirt with stripes and blue shorts. Meyer was driving a black Nissan Rogue SUV with the Illinois license plate BF55712. The alert also said Meyer has white hair and blue eyes, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 167 pounds.
Anyone with information on Meyer's whereabouts should call Wauconda police at (847)-865-0401.
