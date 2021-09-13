Resident rescued from burning house in Lisle

An elderly resident was rescued from a bedroom early Monday morning during a house fire in Lisle.

Lisle-Woodridge Fire District firefighters were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to a house on the 6000 block of Aspen Road in Lisle. Officials said a resident in the home was awakened by the fire and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear and roof of the one-story home.

Two residents who were inside the house escaped before firefighters arrived. However, one person was trapped in a bedroom.

So firefighters initiated rescue operations. The resident was located and carried out the front door. EMS personnel conducted a health evaluation at the scene.

"I am extremely proud of our team members," Fire Chief Keith Krestan said in a statement. "Their quick actions in a dangerous situation certainly changed the outcome. Due to their efforts, none of the homeowners required transportation to the hospital."

Flames were on the exterior of the home and in the attic, officials said. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes. Firefighters remained on the scene until about 5:30 a.m. The house was deemed uninhabitable by a representative from the village of Lisle's building department. Four engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances and command staff responded to the scene. Lisle-Woodridge units were assisted by crews from the Darien-Woodridge Fire District and Downers Grove Fire Department. The Lisle-Woodridge fire investigation team is investigating the cause of the fire.