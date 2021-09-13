Lisle police ask for help to find missing teen
Updated 9/13/2021 5:20 PM
UPDATE: Authorities report teen has been found
Lisle police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy from Giant Steps School.
The boy was last seen around the school near Warrenville Road and Cabot Drive about 2:45 p.m. Monday.
He is described as Black, 5 foot 10 inches with a slender build, wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, a Chicago Bears backpack and noise- canceling headphones.
No photo was made available.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.