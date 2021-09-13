Lisle police ask for help to find missing teen

UPDATE: Authorities report teen has been found

Lisle police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy from Giant Steps School.

The boy was last seen around the school near Warrenville Road and Cabot Drive about 2:45 p.m. Monday.

He is described as Black, 5 foot 10 inches with a slender build, wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, a Chicago Bears backpack and noise- canceling headphones.

No photo was made available.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.