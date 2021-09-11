Wheaton pays tribute to lives lost on 9/11, 20 years later

On a sunny morning, much like the start of that horrific day 20 years ago, a ceremony Saturday in Wheaton's Memorial Park marked the Sept. 11 anniversary with prayer and solemn tributes.

The city held the service in honor of Wheaton natives killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and in the wars that followed.

Wheaton College President Philip Ryken remembered three alumni -- Todd Beamer, Jason Oswald and Jeff Mladenik -- who lost their lives.

Two other victims with ties to the city, Sue Sauer, a 1970 Wheaton Central High School graduate, and Mark Schurmeier, a 1975 Wheaton North High School graduate, died at the World Trade Center.