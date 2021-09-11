Identity of Streamwood man who died after three-vehicle crash in Hoffman Estates released

Authorities Saturday released the identity of a 20-year-old Streamwood man who died after a three-vehicle crash that injured four others early Friday morning in Hoffman Estates.

Mark Nissan, of the 200 block of Acorn Drive, was pronounced dead at 11:26 a.m. Friday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said the three vehicles were headed south when the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Higgins and Barrington roads.

Authorities described the vehicles involved as two passenger vehicles and a commercial box truck. The four who suffered nonlife-threatening injuries were taken to nearby St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Police were unable to provide further updates Saturday.