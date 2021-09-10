Schaumburg to survey residents for first time since 2018

The village of Schaumburg is about to issue its fourth National Community Survey to a random selection of residents to learn how opinions of the village might have changed since 2018. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2011

The village of Schaumburg will measure residents' attitudes about living in the community to see whether the COVID-19 pandemic and other circumstances of the past three years have caused any changes since the largely positive responses to a 2018 survey.

A random selection of 2,700 households will be invited to participate in the village's fourth National Community Survey. Half of those chosen were mailed postcards this week with links to an electronic version of the survey, while the other half will be mailed such postcards next week.

Paper versions of the survey also will be mailed to the selected households later this month.

Most of the questions are standardized among more than 400 communities across the country that are receiving the survey. But the final page of questions was created by the village to address some Schaumburg-specific topics.

Schaumburg Communications Specialist Becky Wyskochil said residents' responses to these questions in the past have guided village government decisions.

"Previous versions of the survey revealed that respondents wanted the village to continue increasing its investment in infrastructure and improving mobility and traffic flow on village streets," she said. "As a result, the village expanded funding for the local street repair program and has made improvements to traffic flow through the use of video technology and various roadway modifications."

Results of this fall's survey will be presented at a meeting of the village board in early 2022, and any decisions resulting from them will be incorporated into the next annual budget, Wyskochil said.

The last survey in 2018 reflected high levels of resident satisfaction as well as suggestions for change.

Among the respondents, 93% rated the village an excellent or good place to live, while 91% said they would recommend Schaumburg to others and gave it positive ratings for its overall image, appearance and quality of life.

Schaumburg ranked second among the 2018 survey's 289 comparison communities for its shopping opportunities. Its economy scored 87% for quality of businesses and services and as a place to work, 86% on its overall health, 83% on its availability of quality affordable food, and 81% on the vibrancy of its commercial area.

Asked what they'd like to change about Schaumburg three years ago, 27% said taxes and affordability, 15% said roads and transportation infrastructure, 13% said quality and speed of new development, 10% said the overall appearance of the village as well as traffic patterns, and 8% said village leadership or boundaries.