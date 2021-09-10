 

Schaumburg man dies after canoe capsizes on Fox Lake

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/10/2021 8:30 AM

Lake County authorities reported a 30-year-old Schaumburg man has died after a canoe he was in capsized on Fox Lake early this morning.

Authorities were called to 0-100 block of Holly Avenue in Fox Lake at 1:40 a.m. today for reports of a person "screaming for help."

 

Officials from the Lake County sheriff's office said deputies discovered a 45-year-old man from Florida upon arrival who reported his friend had not surfaced when the canoe they were both in flipped into the water. The Florida man told deputies his friend was not a strong swimmer.

Neither man was wearing a life vest, authorities said.

The sheriff's marine unit began searching for the missing man with help from Fox Lake firefighters and other rescue boats.

The missing man's body was recovered just before 8 a.m. today.

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing.

