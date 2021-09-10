Lake in the Hills police honor civilians, officers who rescued child from pond

Matthew Horist, left, Mark Kroencke, officer Jay Recchia, Steven Green, Detective John Arient, officer Christina Busby and Patrick Kalamatas received an award Thursday night for saving the life of a boy found unconscious in a pond in July. Courtesy of the Lake in the Hills Police Department

Several police officers and residents of Lake in the Hills were honored by the police department Thursday night for saving the life of a boy found unresponsive in a pond on July 23.

The boy had wandered about 550 feet away from a home on Point O' Woods Court and into the pond, which is part of a golf course in the subdivision. He has made a full recovery, according to a police department news release. His age was not given.

Detective John Arient and officers Christina Busby and James Recchia were recognized for responding quickly to the 911 call in the Boulder Ridge subdivision and performing CPR on the child.

Residents Patrick Kalamatas, Steven Green, Matthew Horist and Mark Kroencke were honored for finding the child in the pond, pulling the child out and starting CPR.

All received the "Award for Saving Human Life."

Five officers received a unit citation award for their management of the incident: Sgt. Don Fowler, Detective Andrew Klem, and officers Sean Feely, Amanda Schmitt and Louis Zenaty.

Public safety telecommunicators Matthew Krows, Aschli Palczynski, Lisa Mattson and Kathleen Menzel also received a unit citation.