Former Pub 222 in downtown St. Charles to become American gastropub

The building that formerly housed Pub 222 in downtown St. Charles will take on a new name and a new life as an American gastropub called Whiskey Bend.

St. Charles aldermen on Tuesday approved a liquor license and a 1 a.m. late night permit for Whiskey Bend at 222 W. Main St. The name Whiskey Bend has a historical reference as the intersection of Main and Third streets in downtown St. Charles had been known as Whiskey Bend.

Colm Headley is part of the group that will operate Whiskey Bend. Headley has more than 40 years of experience in the restaurant business and previously was involved in running McNally's Pub and The Beehive Tavern and Grille in downtown St. Charles.

Whiskey Bend is expected to open by early December and will offer shared plate dining and upscale drinks. A 100-seat outdoor patio is part of the plans along with live music.

The menu will feature such fare as crabcakes, chicken wings, fish & chips, fish pie and pot roast along with burgers and sandwiches.

The same group that will operate Whiskey Bend also is taking over ownership of The Office at 201 E. Main St. At Tuesday's board meeting, aldermen approved a liquor license and a 1 a.m. late night permit for the group taking over ownership of The Office.

There are no plans to change its name, although The Office will feature a new menu. Like Whiskey Bend, The Office will become an American gastropub featuring shared plate dining and upscale drinks.

The new menu will feature such items as lobster mac and cheese, buffalo chicken sandwich, prime New York strip steak and Ahi tuna sliders.