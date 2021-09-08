Chicago man charged with breaking in to Lisle liquor store

A Chicago man has been charged with burglarizing a Lisle liquor store around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Randy Harris, 64, of the 1000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, is charged with burglary and criminal damage to property. DuPage County Judge John Kinsella set bail on Wednesday morning at $100,000.

Harris is accused of using a rock to smash the front window at Lisle Liquors, 1045 Burlington Ave. He reached in and took about $500 worth of cigars, alcohol, lottery tickets and cash. Then he crawled in and took more before leaving through the window. The burglary was recorded on the store's video surveillance system. Police officers found Harris a short time later at the Metra station in downtown Lisle, officials said.