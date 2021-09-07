Wheaton man killed while trying to help driver of disabled vehicle on I-88

A 24-year-old Wheaton man was killed and a 29-year-old Naperville man was injured late Monday night on the shoulder of Interstate 88 near Elmhurst, the Illinois State Police said Tuesday.

The crash, which involved five vehicles, occurred just before 11 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of I-88.

Dion T. Skinner Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release said. Skinner was outside his car helping Naperville resident Darius M. Lemon, whose 1999 gray Jeep Cherokee was disabled on the shoulder of the highway.

A 2017 Volkswagen Golf pulled in behind Skinner's car, a 2006 black Chevrolet, to avoid a collision, and then a 2007 black Honda Accord driven by Keanon S. Voss, 18, of Rochelle, first struck Lemon, then all three vehicles and Skinner, the news release said.

Skinner then was struck by a 2005 silver Toyota Highlander driven by Latasha Motley, 34, of Chicago, according to the news release.

Lemon was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, the news release said.

Neither Voss nor Motley was injured, nor was driver of the Volkswagen Golf, 22-year-old Zoey F. Clayton-Lang of Naperville.

Three left lanes of the interstate were blocked for several hours. The crash remains under investigation, state police said.