One dead in five-vehicle crash on I-88 near Elmhurst
Updated 9/7/2021 10:14 AM
One person was killed in a five-vehicle crash late Monday on I-88 near Elmhurst, Illinois State Police officials said.
The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-88, state police said.
Troopers did not immediately have details on the cause of the crash, noting the person killed was pronounced dead at the scene and that one other person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Three left lanes of the interstate were blocked for several hours as investigators examined the crash site. Traffic was able to continue through the area in the fourth, far-right lane.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
