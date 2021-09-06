Mount Prospect police searching for 5-year-old boy

Dillon was last seen about 6:15 p.m. Monday in area of the 300 block of East Berkshire in Mount Prospect. Courtesy of Mount Prospect police

Update: Authorities said about 9:45 p.m. that Dillon had been found.

The Mount Prospect Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 5-year-old boy.

According to a department Facebook post, the boy named Dillon, whose last name wasn't provided, was last seen around 6:15 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of East Berkshire Street. He was wearing an American flag shirt and blue shorts.

Police said he stands 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has sandy blond hair.

Multiple area departments and Mount Prospect's Community Emergency Response Team are aiding in the search. Community members can assist in the search but should not bring their own dogs, which would interfere with the work of police dogs.

The department asks that anyone with information about Dillon's whereabouts call 911.