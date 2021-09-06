Last day of Last Fling: Crowds line the curbs for Naperville Labor Day parade

The Naperville Municipal Band, led by conductor Ronald Keller, plays Monday on Jackson Avenue during the Naperville Labor Day Parade. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis waves a flag on Mill Street with Police Officer of the Year Harold Bressler during the Naperville Labor Day Parade Monday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Crowds lined the curbs the entire stretch between Naperville North to Naperville Central high schools on Monday morning for the city's annual Labor Day Parade.

More than 50 entries took their time in the sunshine to entertain the crowds on the last day of the Last Fling summer festival, sponsored by the Naperville Jaycees.

In addition to the parade, there were about a dozen food booths and an equal number of business booths on Jackson Avenue, as well as the popular carnival, and 16 groups performing live music throughout the weekend -- with the band Libido Funk Circus set to wrap up the event Monday night.

The free festival is in its 55th year. Because of COVID-19 protocols, it was toned down, although there were no social distancing orders in place There were, however, hand sanitizing stations throughout the area.