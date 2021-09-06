Laotian culture exhibit opening at Elgin History Museum

A new exhibit about Lao culture, "Laotian Immigration to Elgin: From Refugees to Residents," opens at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Elgin History Museum, 360 Park St.

Ket Herena, a member of the Laotian community, facilitated the exhibit that focuses on Laotian culture and how it came to Elgin in the 1970s after the Vietnam War.

The exhibit highlights Laotian practices, traditional dress and symbols, as well as the community's accomplishments in Elgin.

The opening will include dance performances. Admission is free, but registration is requested: bit.ly/3BFOSyx.