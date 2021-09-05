Wauconda motorcyclist who crashed while fleeing police dies

A Wauconda man who police say crashed his motorcycle Thursday while fleeing from a traffic stop has died, authorities confirmed Sunday.

According to Wauconda police, 26-year-old Kenneth M. Farrar was driving a motorcycle without a registration at about 4:43 p.m. Thursday when an officer attempted to pull him over at Brown Street and Slocum Lake Road.

Police said Farrar accelerated away from the officer and continued north on Brown Street through a residential area, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph. After Farrar fled, the officer turned off his emergency lights and began patrolling the area where the motorcycle was last seen, authorities said.

A short time later, a resident in the 500 block of Farmhill Circle reported a crash. Officers responded and found Farrar and the motorcycle in the marsh area north of Brown Street and Farmhill Circle. He was unconscious and facedown in the water, police said.

Farrar was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he later died, police said. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.