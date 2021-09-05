'Some things simply can't be Zoomed': Suburban Jews ready to observe Rosh Hashanah together

Rabbi Ari Margolis of Congregation Or Shalom in Vernon Hills sounds the shofar from the roof of his synagogue last year during Rosh Hashanah. Courtesy of Ari Margolis

Rabbi Yaakov Kotlarsky of Chabad Jewish Center of Arlington Heights will be sounding the shofar for Rosh Hashanah during an outdoor service Tuesday in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Rabbi Yaakov Kotlarsky of Chabad Jewish Center of Arlington Heights explains the meaning behind the sounding of the shofar for Rosh Hashanah services in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Rabbi Yaakov Kotlarsky of Chabad Jewish Center of Arlington Heights demonstrates the sounding of the shofar, a Rosh Hashanah tradition he will perform from the roof of his synagogue during an outdoor service. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

After a year of virtual and limited in-person gatherings, Rabbi Yaakov Kotlarsky is looking forward to ringing in the Jewish new year Tuesday with members of his congregation in socially distanced services at an Arlington Heights school and park.

During the 15-minute outdoor program, Kotlarsky will sound the shofar -- a ram's horn used in traditional Rosh Hashanah services -- representing "the cry of the soul calling out to God."

"Some things simply can't be Zoomed," said Kotlarsky, who heads the Chabad Jewish Center of Arlington Heights. "You can't experience the same connection."

Celebrations for the High Holy Days again will be modified this year across the suburbs amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases with the more contagious Delta variant spreading rapidly. They will include a blend of virtual, outdoor and limited in-person services for Rosh Hashanah, which begins after sunset Monday.

With lingering pandemic angst, many suburban congregations are being cautious about resuming full holiday services.

Kotlarsky is encouraging his synagogue's roughly 50 member families to attend a 9:30 a.m. Tuesday service at Greenbrier Elementary School and a 5:30 p.m. service in the park of the Greenbrier subdivision. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing.

"People are more comfortable, especially when things are outdoors: they feel more safe participating," Kotlarsky said. "People really want to come together (and) want to help do the right thing. If there is anything we've learned over the last year-and-a-half, (it) is that nothing is certain. It's a good reminder to put our faith and trust ... in God."

Leaders say the pandemic has served as a reset button for many faithful, helping them focus inward and on what's really important -- their relationship with God, their families and communities.

For those still uncomfortable meeting in person, many synagogues are holding remote or hybrid services this year.

Rabbi-Cantor Nancy Landsman of Glenview's Congregation Ahavat Olam will deliver two virtual sermons for Rosh Hashanah services at 7:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The congregation, which began meeting in 2012 in Deerfield with 10 people, currently doesn't have a worship site. Previously, members would meet at Emerald Place in Glenview for Shabbat services and the High Holy Days.

Since the start of the pandemic, services have been fully remote via Zoom but for a couple of outdoor gatherings in July and August.

"We've been searching for a new home, but since the Delta variant, that's been put on hold due to safety, and we don't want to wear masks (indoors)," Landsman said.

"Pikuach nefesh," or the concept of preservation of life, being a core Jewish principle makes it imprudent to resume full in-person services in the current climate, said Rabbi Ari Margolis of Congregation Or Shalom in Vernon Hills.

"(It) is at the center of all the decisions we are making in this pandemic time," Margolis said. "We are doing things differently (this year)."

The 10 days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur -- the holiest time of year for Jews -- traditionally are spent focused on prayer, reflection, repentance and acts of charity "to set ourselves up for the best possible new year," Margolis said.

"Usually, we gather as a community to do this," he said. "But because of the pandemic we have to find more creative ways to gather safely and ensure that even on our holiest of days we are still putting health and safety at the forefront."

Last year, nearly all of the High Holidays services were held virtually, except for an outdoor ritual called tashlich -- believers figuratively cast their sins into water -- and the blowing of the shofar, which Margolis sounded from the roof of his synagogue while congregants listened in the parking lot.

Margolis will reprise his rooftop appearance this year.

"(In surveys) over half of our congregation still did not feel comfortable coming in person for a live service with COVID going on," Margolis said.

The synagogue will offer two morning services Tuesday with limited capacity for in-person worship in its sanctuary and virtual services for people tuning in from home. Typically, roughly 1,000 people attend during the High Holy Days.

"The in-person (service) is going to be much smaller this year," Margolis said. "(We're) insisting everybody who comes in person is both wearing a mask and vaccinated. We moved our family services outdoors, creating a more interactive family experience. We have prerecorded our choir and we are going to share videos of our choir singing as part of the service. We are really trying to make sure we are keeping this as safe for all as possible."

• Daily Herald staff writer Dave Oberhelman contributed to this report.