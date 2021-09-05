 

Park Ridge man uninjured in expressway shooting

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/5/2021 8:00 AM

A Park Ridge man escaped injury Friday when his vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving along Interstate 90 on Chicago's North side.

Illinois State Police said Sunday the 56-year-old man was on I-90 near Montrose Avenue at about 5:25 a.m. when shots fired from an unknown vehicle traveling southbound hit his vehicle. The man later reported the shooting at a Chicago Police Department station.

 

At about 7:10 a.m., southbound lanes of Interstate 94 nearby were shut down for the investigation, state police said. All lanes were reopened about 30 minutes later.

The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time, state police said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information about it is asked to contact state police at (847) 294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

