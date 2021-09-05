Antioch man charged in fatal overdose of Cary resident

A 21-year-old Antioch man is accused of providing fentanyl-laced painkillers to a Cary man who later died of an overdose.

Jordan Schwamb, of the 200 block of Cedarwood Lane, faces a charge of drug-induced homicide alleging he delivered the prescription painkiller Percocet to Vincent Isola on March 4, according to a criminal complaint.

Isola, 28, was found dead at his home that day and an autopsy determined that he died from a fentanyl overdose, court records show.

Investigators discovered near Isola's body about five generic 30-milligram Percocet pills, which tested positive for fentanyl, according to a court documents filed by the McHenry County State's Attorney's Office. A search of Isola's phone and social media indicated that he arranged to buy drugs, including Percocet, from Schwamb, according to the documents.

Schwamb, who could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted, currently does not have an attorney on file, according to court records. He remained in custody Sunday at the McHenry County Jail on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 17.