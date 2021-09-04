Schaumburg Septemberfest fills Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds

Septemberfest continues through Sunday in Schaumburg at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

After a year's hiatus due to the pandemic, Septemberfest returned Saturday, Sept. 4, to Schaumburg's municipal center grounds. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The Pharaohs Fury entertains a group of riders at Septemberfest on Saturday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A group of riders scream their way through a spinning swinging carnival ride Saturday at Septemberfest in Schaumburg. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Schaumburg's Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds were bustling with activity Saturday as Septemberfest kicked off.

A long line of people snaked through the carnival as anxious kids waited with their parents to get tickets for the huge selection of rides.

This year's scaled-down event features free admission, a carnival, two music stages, a reduced Taste of Schaumburg, a craft beer and wine area, bingo and fireworks.

The music lineup for Sunday is Def Leppard tribute Rok Brigade at 4:30 p.m., entertainment staple 7th heaven at 6:30 p.m. and Grammy-nominated hard rockers Great White at 8:30 p.m.

The Taste of Schaumburg and the craft beer and wine area are under the food and beverage tent. Fireworks will take place at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Pets are prohibited on the Septemberfest grounds, although ADA-recognized service animals are permitted. Skates, skateboards and bicycles are also prohibited. Bike racks are available at the bike path off Summit Drive.

Septemberfest strives to provide an atmosphere that all visitors can enjoy, according to the village. However, those with mobility concerns should note that portions of the festival take place in unpaved areas.

Visit www.villageofschaumburg.com for a complete schedule.