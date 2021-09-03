Fire leaves Wheaton home uninhabitable

An early morning house fire in Wheaton today caused no injuries, but rendered the home uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 1800 block of Helen Court at about 2 a.m., Wheaton officials said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke in the rear of the single-family home with fire extending to the roof and inside the house.

Residents of the home were able exit safely, city officials said.

The fire was extinguished within an hour and none of the neighboring homes suffered any damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear suspicious, according to fire officials.

No damage estimate was available, but city officials said the fire made the house "unsafe for occupancy."