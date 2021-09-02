Murder charges filed in death of Aurora teen in Naperville shooting

A Bellwood man and an Aurora woman have been charged with first-degree murder, accused of a shooting Sunday on Naperville's northwest side that killed an Aurora teenager and injured another.

Robert Chatman-Jones, 21, of the 300 block of 24th Street in Bellwood, and Desire J. Gray, 19, of the 1900 block of Ashwood Lane in Aurora, are also charged with aggravated battery and attempted armed robbery, according to DuPage County court records. The charges were filed Thursday night.

The pair are accused of firing two .40-caliber bullets at Coreon D. Davis, 18, of Aurora, hitting him in the head, and the other Aurora teen in the leg. The armed robbery charge allege they were trying to steal a gun from Davis.

Police said a dispute during a prearranged meeting led to the shooting.

Davis died Wednesday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. The other teenager was treated for his injuries and released from a hospital.

The shooting happened around 2:09 p.m. Sunday on the 600 block of Amersale Drive in Naperville. Aurora police found the victims a short distance from the scene.

Chatman-Jones and Gray are expected to appear at a bail hearing Friday morning at the DuPage County courthouse.

Last October Chatman-Jones pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years of probation for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21 in a 2019 case in Oak Brook.