Person of interest in custody after Naperville shooting leaves victim in critical condition

A person of interest is in custody in connection with a Sunday shooting in Naperville that left two people injured, according to interim Police Chief Jason Arres.

Because the investigation is ongoing, Arres said, no further information was immediately available.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Amersale Drive on the city's northwest side, officials said. Both victims were located by Aurora police officers a short distance from where the shooting occurred and taken to the hospital.

An 18-year-old Naperville man remains in critical condition, and a 17-year-old boy from Aurora has been treated and released from the hospital.

The shooter, described by Naperville police officials as a Black man in his 20s, fled in a dark-colored sedan.

The initial investigation suggests a prearranged meeting led to a dispute and the shooting, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has surveillance video in the area should call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.