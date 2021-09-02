Glenview police looking for silver or gray SUV involved in fatal hit-and-run

Glenview police say they are looking for a silver or gray 2017 or 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Wheeling man last month.

The suspect's SUV also has damage on the front driver's side headlight and bumper, according to an update Thursday from Glenview Police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Assistance Team.

Trinidad Saldago, 59, was hit by a vehicle while riding a bike near Sanders Road and South Parkway Drive in Glenview, police said. When police arrived just after 3 a.m., the driver had left the scene.

Glenview paramedics Saldago to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle involved was a dark-colored SUV, officials said.

Anyone with information should call the Glenview Police Department at (847) 729-5000 or the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.