Aurora teen identified as victim of deadly Naperville shooting

Authorities said an Aurora teenager was killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting on Naperville's northwest side that also injured a second person.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said 18-year-old Coreon Davis died late Wednesday morning from wounds suffered in the shooting at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

Police officials said they were called to the 600 block of Amersale Drive just after 2 p.m. for a report of gunfire. Aurora police found the victims a short distance from the scene.

Davis and a 17-year-old boy from Aurora were transported to nearby hospitals. Davis was ultimately transferred to Loyola, while the other victim was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Naperville police officials said one person is in custody in connection with the shooting. No charges have been announced.

Police said a dispute during a prearranged meeting led to the shooting.