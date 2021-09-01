Mount Prospect Fire Department offering free emergency preparedness course

The Mount Prospect Fire Department is offering a free, 20-hour emergency preparedness course that will help residents be prepared in the event of a local disaster.

The Citizen Emergency Preparedness Training classes will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from Oct. 6 to Nov. 17, at Mount Prospect Fire Station 14, 2000 E. Kensington Road.

The training will provide an overview on emergency preparedness, how to use a fire extinguisher, basic first aid, light search and rescue, and what residents might need in a preparedness kit. The course outline includes disaster planning, storms and weather, fire safety and utilities and more.

For more information or to register, visit mountprospect.org or call (847) 818-5254. The registration deadline is Sept. 27.