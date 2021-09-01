Closure of St. Mary's Road in Vernon Hills, Green Oaks delayed

The planned three-week closure of St. Mary's Road between Green Oaks and Vernon Hills has been delayed until Sept. 27.

The road originally was scheduled to close beginning Sept. 7. However, due to a conflict with an adjacent Metra railroad closure and detour route, the closing has been rescheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27 until late afternoon Sunday, Oct. 17, according to the Lake County Division of Transportation.

The closure is part a project to resurface St. Mary's Road, add bike friendly shoulders, make drainage improvements and improve the EJ & E RR pavement approach at the existing railroad crossing.