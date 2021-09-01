Closure of St. Mary's Road in Vernon Hills, Green Oaks delayed
Updated 9/1/2021 1:12 PM
The planned three-week closure of St. Mary's Road between Green Oaks and Vernon Hills has been delayed until Sept. 27.
The road originally was scheduled to close beginning Sept. 7. However, due to a conflict with an adjacent Metra railroad closure and detour route, the closing has been rescheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27 until late afternoon Sunday, Oct. 17, according to the Lake County Division of Transportation.
The closure is part a project to resurface St. Mary's Road, add bike friendly shoulders, make drainage improvements and improve the EJ & E RR pavement approach at the existing railroad crossing.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.