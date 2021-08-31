Virtual presentation on First Amendment freedoms Sept. 9

Ian Rosenberg, author of the 2021 book "The Fight for Free Speech: Ten Cases That Define Our First Amendment Freedoms," will appear as part of a free virtual presentation hosted by the Robert R. McCormick House at Cantigny Park and the League of Women Voters of Wheaton.

The Zoom presentation is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, and is part of the organizations' Civic Awareness Series. Rosenberg's book examines 10 precedent-setting legal actions that helped define the scope and limits of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

For more information on registration, visit cantigny.org or wheatonlwvil.org.