Alert issued for man last seen in West Chicago

Update: Authorities reported about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday that James P. Kennedy had been located.

A missing person alert has been issued for an 83-year-old man last seen in West Chicago.

James P. Kennedy was last seen at 0N721 Prince Crossing Road about 7 a.m. Tuesday and is possibly now in the East Moline area, the alert from the Illinois State Police said.

The news release said Kennedy has a condition that places him in danger.

Kennedy was driving a gray 2001 GMC Yukon with the Illinois license plate YF265. He was wearing a brown hat, black windbreaker, a navy blue shirt and blue jeans. He is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has white hair and blue eyes, and walks with a limp, the alert said.

Anyone with information on Kennedy's whereabouts should call the DuPage County sheriff's office at (630)-407-2400.