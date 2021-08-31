Alert issued for man last seen in West Chicago
Updated 8/31/2021 10:16 PM
Update: Authorities reported about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday that James P. Kennedy had been located.
A missing person alert has been issued for an 83-year-old man last seen in West Chicago.
James P. Kennedy was last seen at 0N721 Prince Crossing Road about 7 a.m. Tuesday and is possibly now in the East Moline area, the alert from the Illinois State Police said.
The news release said Kennedy has a condition that places him in danger.
Kennedy was driving a gray 2001 GMC Yukon with the Illinois license plate YF265. He was wearing a brown hat, black windbreaker, a navy blue shirt and blue jeans. He is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has white hair and blue eyes, and walks with a limp, the alert said.
Anyone with information on Kennedy's whereabouts should call the DuPage County sheriff's office at (630)-407-2400.
