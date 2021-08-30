Zion man charged with attempted murder in McHenry intersection shooting

Investigators with the McHenry Police Department spent hours taking photos and gathering evidence at the intersection of Route 31 and Bull Valley Road on Sunday. Shaw Media

A 29-year-old Zion man has been charged with attempted murder and other weapons violations in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting incident that left the intersection of Route 31 and Bull Valley Road in McHenry closed for about three hours, according to a news release.

McHenry police said in the release that authorities are "aggressively pursuing" other subjects believed to be involved in the shooting, which left more than 50 shell casings at the scene, the release said.

Dante L. Terrell Jr., of the 2300 block of Joppa Avenue in Zion, has been charged with four felonies -- attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon -- police said.

Terrell was taken one into custody within hours of the shooting, according to the release.

McHenry County jail records show Terrell is scheduled to appear in court at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation determined two vehicles -- a red Jeep Compass and a silver Nissan Maxima -- were involved in the shooting, which was reported around 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

So far, no injuries have been reported, police said. Gunfire, however, did strike a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection without hurting its occupant.

While at least one news outlet reported an AR-15-style rifle was used in the shooting, McHenry police have yet to determine the specific firearms used, according to the news release.

Terrell was already wanted on a warrant from the Lake County sheriff's office for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, the McHenry police news release said. McHenry County jail records show he was held without bond Monday afternoon and may be held for another agency, as well.

Police were seen gathering evidence in the intersection for hours, using cameras and drones at the scene.