Naperville shooting victim in critical condition; search for suspect continues

One person remains in critical condition and another has been treated and released from a hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Naperville.

Naperville police are "following up on strong leads" regarding the shooting that occurred just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Amersale Drive on the city's northwest side, officials said. The shooting victims were located by Aurora police officers a short distance from where the shooting occurred and taken to the hospital.

An 18-year-old Naperville man is in critical condition while a 17-year-old male from Aurora was treated and released. The alleged shooter, described by Naperville police officials as a Black male in his 20s, fled in a dark-colored sedan.

The initial investigation suggests a prearranged meeting led to an altercation and the shooting, police said.

Anyone who witnesses the shooting, or who has surveillance video in the area, is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.