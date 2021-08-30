 

Man injured in early-morning shooting in Lisle

 
Lisle police are investigating a shooting that happened at 5:22 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Windsor Drive.

Police received several 911 calls about gunshots and found a male, age unspecified, who had been shot in an upper arm.

 

According to police, the victim was sitting in the dining room of an apartment when someone began pounding on the front door.

The victim looked out the window and saw someone walking away from the front door. He looked out the window again a few minutes later, and shots were fired at the apartment.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s, wearing black clothing and having dreadlocks. He may have been wearing a stocking cap.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police ask anyone with information or security camera video to call the Lisle Police Investigations Unit at (630) 271-4200.

