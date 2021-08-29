Three rescued from Bangs Lake in Wauconda after sailboat capsizes
Updated 8/29/2021 2:54 PM
Three people were rescued from Bangs Lake in Wauconda after their sailboat capsized during rough weather shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, the Wauconda Fire District reported.
The boaters were trying to head back to land, but the craft overturned about 15 yards from shore, firefighters said.
Firefighters were able to rescue the three, all of whom were wearing life jackets, with the assistance of the Wauconda Police Department.
None required medical treatment, firefighters said.
