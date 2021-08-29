'A beautiful picture of America': Celebration of Cultures highlights Mount Prospect's diversity

A parade of cultures kicked off the third annual Celebration of Cultures in downtown Mount Prospect Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Bulgarian dancers prepare for a performance Sunday at Mount Prospect's third annual Celebration of Cultures in the villages downtown. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Mayor Paul Hoefert performs a ceremonial ribbon tying Sunday to begin the Celebration of Cultures in downtown Mount Prospect. The multicolored ribbon represented unity among people of the world. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Performers dressed in traditional Bulgarian dance outfits prepare to take the stage Sunday during the Celebration of Cultures in downtown Mount Prospect. The third annual edition of the event celebrated Mount Prospect's diversity with entertainment, fair trade crafts and food from around the world. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Prospect High School junior Maria Anzalotti sings "God Bless America" during the opening ceremonies the Celebration of Cultures in downtown Mount Prospect Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

From traditional dance to the work of international artists to food from across the globe, Mount Prospect's diversity was on full display Sunday when the village hosted its third annual Celebration of Cultures.

A parade of cultures kicked off the one-day festival held in the village's downtown, and Mayor Paul Hoefert took part in the opening ceremonies by tying a multicolored ribbon that represented unity among the people of the world.

"I think this is a beautiful picture of America and our little corner of it," said Prospect High School junior Maria Anzalotti, who sung "God Bless America" during the opening ceremonies. "I see people here who are proud to be who they are and proud of where they come from."

Other highlights from the event included scheduled performances from the KalKrit Indian Dance Company, Bulgarica and Vivanov (Bulgarian traditional dance), Na Kupuna Ukulele Club, Mariachi Ameca and the Maxwell Street Klezmer Band.