'A beautiful picture of America': Celebration of Cultures highlights Mount Prospect's diversity
From traditional dance to the work of international artists to food from across the globe, Mount Prospect's diversity was on full display Sunday when the village hosted its third annual Celebration of Cultures.
A parade of cultures kicked off the one-day festival held in the village's downtown, and Mayor Paul Hoefert took part in the opening ceremonies by tying a multicolored ribbon that represented unity among the people of the world.
"I think this is a beautiful picture of America and our little corner of it," said Prospect High School junior Maria Anzalotti, who sung "God Bless America" during the opening ceremonies. "I see people here who are proud to be who they are and proud of where they come from."
Other highlights from the event included scheduled performances from the KalKrit Indian Dance Company, Bulgarica and Vivanov (Bulgarian traditional dance), Na Kupuna Ukulele Club, Mariachi Ameca and the Maxwell Street Klezmer Band.