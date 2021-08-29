 

'A beautiful picture of America': Celebration of Cultures highlights Mount Prospect's diversity

  • Prospect High School junior Maria Anzalotti sings "God Bless America" during the opening ceremonies the Celebration of Cultures in downtown Mount Prospect Sunday.

    Prospect High School junior Maria Anzalotti sings "God Bless America" during the opening ceremonies the Celebration of Cultures in downtown Mount Prospect Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

  • Performers dressed in traditional Bulgarian dance outfits prepare to take the stage Sunday during the Celebration of Cultures in downtown Mount Prospect. The third annual edition of the event celebrated Mount Prospect's diversity with entertainment, fair trade crafts and food from around the world.

    Performers dressed in traditional Bulgarian dance outfits prepare to take the stage Sunday during the Celebration of Cultures in downtown Mount Prospect. The third annual edition of the event celebrated Mount Prospect's diversity with entertainment, fair trade crafts and food from around the world. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

  • Mayor Paul Hoefert performs a ceremonial ribbon tying Sunday to begin the Celebration of Cultures in downtown Mount Prospect. The multicolored ribbon represented unity among people of the world.

    Mayor Paul Hoefert performs a ceremonial ribbon tying Sunday to begin the Celebration of Cultures in downtown Mount Prospect. The multicolored ribbon represented unity among people of the world. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

  • Bulgarian dancers prepare for a performance Sunday at Mount Prospect's third annual Celebration of Cultures in the villages downtown.

    Bulgarian dancers prepare for a performance Sunday at Mount Prospect's third annual Celebration of Cultures in the villages downtown. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

  • A parade of cultures kicked off the third annual Celebration of Cultures in downtown Mount Prospect Sunday.

    A parade of cultures kicked off the third annual Celebration of Cultures in downtown Mount Prospect Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/29/2021 5:53 PM

From traditional dance to the work of international artists to food from across the globe, Mount Prospect's diversity was on full display Sunday when the village hosted its third annual Celebration of Cultures.

A parade of cultures kicked off the one-day festival held in the village's downtown, and Mayor Paul Hoefert took part in the opening ceremonies by tying a multicolored ribbon that represented unity among the people of the world.

 

"I think this is a beautiful picture of America and our little corner of it," said Prospect High School junior Maria Anzalotti, who sung "God Bless America" during the opening ceremonies. "I see people here who are proud to be who they are and proud of where they come from."

Other highlights from the event included scheduled performances from the KalKrit Indian Dance Company, Bulgarica and Vivanov (Bulgarian traditional dance), Na Kupuna Ukulele Club, Mariachi Ameca and the Maxwell Street Klezmer Band.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 