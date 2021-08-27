Naperville Park District rejects request to bring Ribfest back to the city

The Naperville Park District rejected a proposal to bring Ribfest back to the city. Naperville last hosted the event in 2019 at Knoch Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2019

Naperville Park District's board of commissioners declined a proposal from community members to bring Ribfest back to the city.

The two-day event was proposed for next June at Frontier Sports Complex on Naperville's south side. But the park commissioners rejected the idea during their Thursday board meeting because it conflicted with the park district's mission to provide "recreation and park experiences that promote healthy lives, healthy minds and a healthy community," according to a statement from the district.

Park district officials also said the regional event would displace organized and drop-in facility use and result in the loss of revenue during the park district's busiest season. In addition, it would take several weeks for turf at the park to recover.

Ribfest, known for its national rib vendors, concerts, carnival and fireworks show, was a regional staple during a 32-year run that last took place in 2019 in Naperville's Knoch Park. Construction at Knoch Park led organizers to find a new home for Ribfest in Romeoville. But city officials and the Exchange Club of Naperville canceled last year and this year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When officials announced this year's cancellation in May, a news release noted the beginning of "optimistic planning" for 2022.