Hop & Vine Fest returns to Schaumburg Oct. 2

The Schaumburg Park Foundation's Hop & Vine Fest, which supports programs benefiting the Schaumburg Park District, will return Saturday, Oct. 2 to Spring Valley Nature Center in Schaumburg.

The Schaumburg Park Foundation's Hop & Vine Fest is 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2 at Spring Valley Nature Center, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road.

Proceeds benefit recreation scholarships and other projects of the Schaumburg Park Foundation.

Fest admission is $60 per person and includes 20 tasting tickets and a commemorative wine or beer glass.

This year's vendors include Chandler's Chophouse, Church Street Brewing Company, Kuma's Corner, Leaky Keg Brewing, Pollyanna Brewing Company, PRP Wine International and The Village Tavern.

The event sells out every year, so purchasing tickets early is recommended. To accommodate social distancing, only 400 tickets will be sold. Tickets are available at schaumburgparkfoundation.org.

The fest is held rain or shine -- conservative footwear is recommended. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to The Sport Center, 1141 W. Irving Park Road.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Parking will be available at James B. Conant High School, 700 E. Cougar Trail, Hoffman Estates, with complimentary shuttle service to the fest grounds.

For more information, call (847) 985-2115 or visit schaumburgparkfoundation.org.