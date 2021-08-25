Glenview in 60 seconds

Help lighten the laundry load for people in need

The good people of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Women's Guild 35, have researched the cost of doing laundry.

The average cost to wash and dry one load is $4. It's enough, they say, to have some families in need choose between paying bills and washing dirty clothes. That's why Women's Guild 35 is holding a laundry drive from Sept. 1-30. There are three ways to help the cause:

• Ship laundry detergent and supplies directly through an Amazon link, bit.ly/LaundryDrive.

• Write a check to Guild 35 to buy laundry supplies.

• Drop off donations in the designated collection bins on the OLPH campus, 1775 Grove St., Glenview.

For details, email katie.santucci@gmail.com or to whitneychango@yahoo.com.

Police: Man left SUV on railroad tracks

Des Plaines police say they arrested a Glenview man early Tuesday after he abandoned his SUV when it got stuck as he tried to drive across a Touhy Avenue rail crossing with its gates down.

Grofo Sarov, 30, fled just before the vehicle was struck by an oncoming freight train shortly after 4 a.m., police said.

Officers located Sarov near the crash site and took him into custody, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for "alcohol intoxication," police said.

The keys to the 2008 Toyota Highlander that was struck by the train were found on Sarov, police added.

Sarov is charged with failure to notify damage of unattended vehicle and failure to give notice of an accident, police said. He is due in court Sept. 29.

The eastbound lanes of Touhy Avenue were closed for nearly four hours as crews repaired crossing gates that were damaged when the train struck Sarov's vehicle.

All lanes were reopened by 8:30 a.m., police said.

Former WGA director honored

Thomas P. Kearney, a former director of the Western Golf Association based in Glenview, earned a lifetime achievement award during the WGA's annual meeting Aug. 2 at Olympia Fields Country Club.

Kearney joined two other directors to receive the Donald D. Johnson Lifetime Achievement Award: R.E. "Buffy" Mayerstein of West Lafayette, Indiana, and Ede Rice of Edina, Minnesota. The award was established in 2009 to recognize Johnson's 22 years of WGA leadership.

The association conducts championships for professional and amateur golfers, promotes the use of caddies and oversees the Evans Scholars Foundation, which awards college scholarships to caddies of limited financial means.

Kearney, of Lake Forest, became a WGA director in 1990 and served as chairman of the scholarship committee from 2007-13. A former Evans Scholar himself who graduated from the University of Illinois, he caddied at The Beverly Country Club.

Kearney also worked as a volunteer director nearly 30 years at the WGA's Western Junior and Western Open tournaments.

He is a member of the Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Old Collier Golf Club in Florida, the Burning Tree Club in Maryland, and the Ballybunion Golf Club in Ireland.

At the awards presentation, WGA Chairman Kevin Buggy said Kearney had helped select more than 1,000 applicants for the Evans Scholarship.

"When people ask me about the Evans Scholarship," Kearney said in a news release, "I tell them it has given me a family, it has given me my first job, and it has given me a career -- and for all that, I'm so thankful. Outside of my family, earning the scholarship is the best thing that's ever happened to me, and this recognition is the best I could ever hope for."

Cook County: Masks required indoors

Starting this week, everyone 3 and older must now wear a face mask in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, according to the Cook County Department of Public Health order. Other key items from the order include:

• All businesses open to the public must post signs that patrons and staff are required to wear masks on the premises.

• Masks may be removed at restaurants and bars when customers are eating and drinking.

• Certain exemptions exist for free exercise of religion and government functions.