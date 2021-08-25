'Builder' of music, community, to perform at Village Church of Northbrook Sunday, Aug. 29

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Christopher Williams will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, on the front lawn of Village Church of Northbrook, 1300 Shermer Road.

Williams will perform songs from his newest release "We Will Remember," a project commissioned by Vanderbilt University divinity professor Jaco Hamann to accompany Hamann's book, "The Millennial Narrative" urging churches and pastoral leaders to address themes of loss and lament.

"We Will Remember" is a follow-up to Williams' 11th album, "Gather," which speaks to the chaotic present and a need for face-to-face conversation and communities pushing back against fear.

Williams has toured worldwide for 27 years and has shared the stage with fellow artists including Arlo Guthrie, Jars of Clay, David Wilcox, and Drew and Ellie Holcomb. Seeing himself as a builder of community as well as music, his honest, confessional lyrics engage audiences with a mix of passion and humor.