District 204 board approves tentative budget with $505K surplus

Delayed maintenance costs at the schools in Indian Prairie Unit District 204 have risen to $37.2 million. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

While acknowledging a warning about deferred maintenance costs, the Indian Prairie Unit District 204 school board approved a tentative budget for the 2022 fiscal year that features a projected surplus of $505,000.

An operating budget of more than $378 million is being offset by numerous sources including $245 million in property tax money. Chief School Business Official Matthew Shipley said $9 million in capital improvements are planned for the coming year, but he noted there's no consistent revenue source for the upgrades other than prior year operating transfers, land sales and developer fees.

Estimated deferred maintenance costs have risen to $37.2 million, Shipley said, and the recommended annual spending to maintain the district's buildings is $11.4 million.

"We do recognize there are some challenges with our capital funds and our long-term planning for capital expenditures with our facilities," Shipley said. "There's no consistent revenue source to support our capital needs."

Despite the revenue issues for capital improvements, Shipley stressed the District 204 buildings remain safe. He said the air filtration systems are updated to account for COVID-19 recommendations, for example.

The $9 million budget for capital expenditures includes smartboard replacement, copier upgrades, air conditioning for elementary schools and deferred maintenance that's scheduled for next summer. Some of the projects, such as the $3.5 million for air conditioning, were delayed because of COVID-19 issues.

The budget includes an additional 27.8 full-time equivalent staff members and contractual increases for custodial and transportation services. A payment of $3.7 million for computer network enhancements is partially being offset by federal funding, which also will help pay for reduced class sizes from kindergarten to second grade, nursing positions and districtwide coordinators for math, literacy and the social emotional learning program.

Final board approval for the 2022 fiscal year budget is expected at the meeting on Sept. 27.

"The deferred maintenance is very troubling based on a budget of our size," Board Member Justin Karubas said. "We have a liability. We're borrowing from our buildings and we shouldn't continue to do so. So we need a plan to repay that debt and not continue to dig that hole."