Plainfield man charged in fatal Fox Lake crash

A 57-year-old Plainfield man has been charged with DUI and reckless homicide in a five-vehicle crash on June 5 in Fox Lake left a Wisconsin man dead.

John Buckley, of the 24000 block of Thornberry Drive, turned himself in to police Monday and has been taken to Lake County jail, according to a news release issued Monday by the Fox Lake Police Department.

Police said Buckley was speeding in his Infinity SUV on southbound Route 12 when he attempted to turn onto westbound Big Hollow Road and lost control of the vehicle.

Buckley struck the driver's-side of a 2017 GMC Acadia stopped at a red light, police said, as well as three other vehicles. The Acadia driver, 72-year-old Stephen Kaman of Fontana, Wisconsin, died from his injuries in the collision.

Five hours after the crash, Buckley's blood alcohol content was 0.117, well above the .08 threshold of intoxication, police said.

Buckley's bail was set at $500,000