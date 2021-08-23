Mount Prospect planning $5 million expansion of Community Connections Center

Mount Prospect officials may use federal coronavirus relief money to help fund a proposed $5 million expansion of the Community Connections Center at 1711 W. Algonquin Road. Courtesy of Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect may spend most of its money from the federal American Rescue Plan on social programs, including a proposed $5 million expansion of its Community Connections Center.

Opened in 2009, the center at 1711 W. Algonquin Road provides a variety of social and village services, including library materials, internet access, literacy and continuing education programs, after-school tutoring and homework help, police outreach, health assessments, crisis intervention and counseling, and emergency financial assistance.

"We are trying to expand our footprint in the southern side (of the village) with the Community Connections Center, and it will require an investment," Finance Director Amit Thakkar said.

The village expects to receive $7 million from the federal coronavirus relief bill. Half the funding arrived in May, with the rest due by May 2022. The allocation was based on a formula taking into account the village's revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which amounted to $3.2 million in 2020.

Under a proposal outlined before the village board last week, another $1 million would go to human services programs, including a police social worker, a behavioral health subsidy program, an emergency assistance program, a dial-a-bus program and a program to help low income and/or uninsured residents with COVID-associated medical bills.

"I'm really glad to see some monies funded for mental health issues," Trustee Terri Gens said.

The remaining dollars would be spent by the community development department for "green" building grants, a facade improvement program and website improvement initiatives.

Not included in the plan is funding for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure improvements, a concern for Trustee Richard Rogers.

"We have two major water projects that we want to accomplish," he said, citing a connection to a second source of water and another project associated with the area around Oakton Street. "I would like to see some of these funds used for those purposes."

Rogers also noted that some of the proposals are "long-term items" that will require ongoing funding once the federal money is spent.

Thakkar said an initial compliance report is due to federal officials Aug. 31, but that the spending plan is not final at this point.