The new school year started in person in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for August 14-20, 2021.

The new school year started in person while festivals continued and the final Arlington Million ran in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for August 14-20, 2021.
Glenbrook South High School students Kelly Hood, 16, of Glenview and partner Will Siegel, 16, Glenview work on a Physics problem on their first day back to school. "So far it's been good. It's been a full year since I've had to find all my classes," Siegel said.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Dan Wronski, of Downers Grove chows down on funnel cake mixed with strawberries against the backdrop of the Downers Grove Rotary GroveFest on Thursday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Kathy Channell, of Naperville, far right, and other fans react at the end of the fourth race Arlington during racing at Arlington Park Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich police department's record clerk Marcy Buffo, left, and Deputy Chief Dave Anderson try to draw in supporters for the Law Enforcement Torch Run Coffee for Champions at the Dunkin' on Rand Road Friday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Downers Grove Rotary GroveFest kicked off with the ride Pharaoh's Fury producing the loudest and most hair-raising screams from Brynne Burkhart, Dia Fitzgibbon and Carolann Fioti, all 12 and all from Downers Grove in the back row.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Libertyville High School JV and Varsity dance teams come together to entertain the hundreds of people at Libertyville Days on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Connor Shins, 21, of Libertyville with Trinity Carlisoe, 21, of Libertyville enjoy a funnel cake together at Libertyville Days on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Physics teacher Jill Serling gets into to her first day back to school by teaching her students a physics experiment from on top of the counter at Glenbrook South High School on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Gabe Dozzano, 15, freshman stands with the rest of his English class to say the Pledge of Allegiance on their first day at Glenbrook North High School on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Fans leave after the Mr. D. Stakes race at Arlington Park Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Hundreds of cars showed up at this drive-through event to pick up school bags loaded with school supplies and other surprises at Elgin's 4th annual Back to School BBQ Bash in Wing Park on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A keyhole-shaped passage connecting two "lobes" of a former quarry passes beneath West Avenue in Elmhurst.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Autumn White, left, and Donna Petrulis pose for a picture being taken by Dora Petrulis, all of Glendale Heights at the Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day racing at Arlington Park Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Jo Churchill, from Lombard chills out as she takes in the School of Rock band at Taste of Glen Ellyn on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Horses return from the winners circle after racing at Arlington Park Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Two Emmys, jockeyed by James Graham celebrates after winning the Mr. D. Stakes during racing at Arlington Park Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
