Round Lake man killed in crash with truck on I-355

A 39-year-old Round Lake man was killed Sunday after his vehicle was rear-ended by a truck traveling at high speeds Sunday morning along Interstate 355 in Addison, Illinois State Police said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who was killed.

The driver of the truck, Hussein Muthanna, 37, of Chicago, was taken to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. He later was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Police said the Round Lake man was driving a black Toyota Camry northbound on I-355 at about 4:19 a.m., when the Volvo semitrailer truck driven by Muthanna struck the car from behind.

The impact forced the car to the left shoulder, where it hit a concrete median wall, ejecting the driver. The Round Lake man was taken from the scene to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.