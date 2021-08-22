Glenview police looking for SUV in hit-and-run crash that killed Wheeling man

Glenview police are seeking help in identifying an SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 59-year-old bicyclist from Wheeling early Saturday morning.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle is a dark-colored 2017 or 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, with damage to the front driver's side headlight and front bumper.

Anyone with information should contact the Glenview Police Department at (847) 729-5000 or the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.

According to police, officers responded at 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle near Sanders Road and South Parkway Drive. The vehicle was gone when they arrived, police said.

Glenview paramedics rushed the bicyclist, Trinidad Salgado, to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause remains under investigation by Glenview police, with assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force's Major Crash Assistance Team.